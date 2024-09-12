National Bank of Canada FI Buys 5,721 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $712,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 208,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $90.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

