National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3,306.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.5 %

AMH opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

