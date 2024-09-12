National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGF opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.