National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.57 Million Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Matson worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after buying an additional 215,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3,509.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 112,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,028,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,546,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,028,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,546,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,376 shares of company stock worth $13,565,120 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $127.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.07. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $138.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.10.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

