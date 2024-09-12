National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,516,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,005,000 after acquiring an additional 154,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,828 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,966,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

