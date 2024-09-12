National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Henry Schein by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,715,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

