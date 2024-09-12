National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 69,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 69.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 127,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 87.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 194,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.8 %

ALSN stock opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $92.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

