National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $116.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.