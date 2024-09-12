National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 2,303 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3,070.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after acquiring an additional 66,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $789.25 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $881.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $812.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

