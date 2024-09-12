National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,005 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Amedisys worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after buying an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $34,032,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 225,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 155,056 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. lifted its position in Amedisys by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $6,752,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $591.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

