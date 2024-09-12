National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,852,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $14.37 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.