National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

