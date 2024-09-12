National Bank of Canada FI Sells 175 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,570 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

