National Bank of Canada FI Sells 248 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $98.70.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

