National Bank of Canada FI Sells 409 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 49,700.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $90.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

