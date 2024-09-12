National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 104,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.