National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.29

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and traded as high as $93.29. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $93.29, with a volume of 1,040 shares trading hands.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.14.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.8067 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.