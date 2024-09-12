National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Purchases 14 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) insider John Pettigrew acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,028 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £143.92 ($188.20).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 975 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £146.25 ($191.25).

On Friday, July 19th, John Pettigrew bought 271 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,539.27 ($3,320.61).

On Monday, July 8th, John Pettigrew purchased 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.17) per share, with a total value of £158.27 ($206.97).

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.66), for a total transaction of £1,759,862.48 ($2,301,376.33).

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.63) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,896.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 973.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 995.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.71) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, August 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on National Grid

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.