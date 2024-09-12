National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 179.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.94.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

