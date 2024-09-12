Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 14,850 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 1,015.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of National Bank by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 176,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBHC. Stephens increased their price objective on National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

National Bank Price Performance

NBHC opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $807,607.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,192 shares of company stock worth $4,431,998. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

