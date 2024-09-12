Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,518 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

