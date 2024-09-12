Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 3,139 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,127,000 after purchasing an additional 63,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,067,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,527,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,381,000 after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,788,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,015.38%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.