Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 3,925 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 625,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after buying an additional 95,417 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MEG opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

