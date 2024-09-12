Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 7,815 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,246 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 296,324 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 16.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 98.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,006,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 996,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UE. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.34 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 66.89% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.