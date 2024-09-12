Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 9,436 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,346.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

