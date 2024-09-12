Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 3,273 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Pearson by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pearson by 9,603.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 142,801 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 88.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSO opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

