Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $63.64.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

