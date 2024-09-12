Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $41,988,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 846.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,370 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after buying an additional 1,106,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 8,247.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 1,068,352 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 181.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,096,452 shares of company stock worth $35,018,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

