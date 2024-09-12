Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Trading Down 1.9 %

NMI stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

