Natixis Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 136.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,909 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 260,833.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Tronox Stock Up 0.4 %

TROX stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.64. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.

Tronox Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.