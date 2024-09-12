Natixis Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 22.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,144.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,704 shares of company stock worth $255,359. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $58.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

