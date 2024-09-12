Natixis Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

