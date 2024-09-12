Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 98.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,705 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.2% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,870,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $193,987,000 after purchasing an additional 261,060 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after buying an additional 761,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,546,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 166,986 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 33.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 308,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

