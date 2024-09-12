Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $79.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

