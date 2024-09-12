Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 403.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 277,311 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $6,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 53.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 747,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 261,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,204,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 478,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

