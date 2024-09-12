Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.1 %

MDU opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

