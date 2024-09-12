Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.