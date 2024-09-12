Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,787 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABCB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

ABCB stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

