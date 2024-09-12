Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 19,865 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Trading Up 1.7 %

MT stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

