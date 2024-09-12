Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 9,727 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Cohu worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter worth about $11,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cohu by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 320,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,478,000 after purchasing an additional 215,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,422,000 after purchasing an additional 137,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohu by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Cohu stock opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -476.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

