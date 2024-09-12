Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bancorp worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.