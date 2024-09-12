Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,341 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $60,488.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 620,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $155,667.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 620,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Flywire Trading Up 2.0 %

FLYW opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -161.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

