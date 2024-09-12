Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 3,676 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

