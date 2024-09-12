Natixis Advisors LLC Takes $865,000 Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Endava by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of Endava stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Endava plc has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

