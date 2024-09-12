Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Netlist Trading Up 2.5 %

NLST opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Netlist has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 356.11% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.