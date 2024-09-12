New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $26,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.4 %

EDU stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

