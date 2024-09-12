New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.14. 4,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

