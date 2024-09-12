NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Trading Up 1.1%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. 13,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 44,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

