News (NASDAQ:NWSA) PT Raised to $39.00 at Loop Capital

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in News by 95.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in News by 125.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

