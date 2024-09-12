Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) versus Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nexalin Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nexalin Technology and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,581.94% -213.55% -173.44% Tivic Health Systems -606.47% -172.08% -133.45%

Volatility & Risk

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.66, meaning that its stock price is 466% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexalin Technology and Tivic Health Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $150,159.00 57.79 -$4.65 million ($0.66) -1.24 Tivic Health Systems $1.11 million 1.59 -$8.24 million N/A N/A

Nexalin Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivic Health Systems.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems beats Nexalin Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexalin Technology

(Get Free Report)

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.